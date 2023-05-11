Pixel 7a is just one of many smartphones made by Google, as well as the latest much talked about and equally awaited model. After so many rumors that have followed over the months, today we are here as the device has been officially announced and launched on the market! If you are curious to know all the details about it, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

Pixel 7a has been announced, here’s everything you need to know!

There have been so many people eagerly awaiting the brand new Pixel 7a, and prayers have finally been answered. During the course of the opening keynote of the Google I / O 2023 the new smartphone was announced and is now also available for purchase in our country. But what does it have to offer? Let’s find out immediately with the technical sheet:

display: OLED 6.1″ FHD+ 1080×2400, 20:9, 429ppi, refresh rate up to 90Hz, AOD with Summary and Now Playing functions, contrast >1.000.000:1, HDR, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

OLED 6.1″ FHD+ 1080×2400, 20:9, 429ppi, refresh rate up to 90Hz, AOD with Summary and Now Playing functions, contrast >1.000.000:1, HDR, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 processor: Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 safety coprocessor

Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 safety coprocessor memory: 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM 128GB internal UFS 3.1

unlock: In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock

In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock safety: Gogle One VPN included, Google end-to-end, Tensor security core, Titan M2 and Trusty chips, Phishing and Malware protection, Private Compute Core, Android System Intelligence

Gogle One VPN included, Google end-to-end, Tensor security core, Titan M2 and Trusty chips, Phishing and Malware protection, Private Compute Core, Android System Intelligence updates: minimum 5 years of security updates

minimum 5 years of security updates os: Android 13

Android 13 audio: stereo speaker, 2x microphones, noise canceller

stereo speaker, 2x microphones, noise canceller resistence: IP67

IP67 dual SIM: nano SIM + eSIM

nano SIM + eSIM connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 + LE, BT Diversity, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, GPS

5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 + LE, BT Diversity, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, GPS cameras: front: 13MP, 1.12μm pixels, f/2.2, FF, FOV 95° rear: Main 64MP Quad PD Quad Bayer, 0.8μm pixels, f/1.89, 80° FOV, 1/1.73″ sensor 13MP ultra wide angle, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.2, FOV 120°, lens correction, Dual Pixel Phase Detection Autofocus OIS, EIS video up to 4K at 30/60fps

drums: 4,385mAh, 18W charging, Qi certified for wireless charging, up to 24 hours of battery life (72 hours with extreme energy saving)

4,385mAh, 18W charging, Qi certified for wireless charging, up to 24 hours of battery life (72 hours with extreme energy saving) dimensions and weight: 152×72.9x9mm for 193.5g

152×72.9x9mm for 193.5g colors: Anthracite grey, Sky blue, Ice white, Coral (Google Store exclusive)

Anthracite grey, Sky blue, Ice white, Coral (Google Store exclusive) material: Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating, 3D thermoformed composite back with tactile alloy frame and camera compartment, aluminum shell from 100% recycled material, packaging from 99% plastic-free materials

As for pricing, you’ll be able to find the new Pixel 7a in the Google Store and on Amazon at 509 euros, in 4 different colors: black, white, blue and coral (exclusive to the Google Store). Furthermore, if you decide to buy it on Amazon in a short time, you will receive it by May 22nd in freebiesor one of four Buds A models of your choice! In short, an excellent opportunity to buy Pixel 7a!