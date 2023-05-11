Pixel 7a is just one of many smartphones made by Google, as well as the latest much talked about and equally awaited model. After so many rumors that have followed over the months, today we are here as the device has been officially announced and launched on the market! If you are curious to know all the details about it, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!
Pixel 7a has been announced, here’s everything you need to know!
There have been so many people eagerly awaiting the brand new Pixel 7a, and prayers have finally been answered. During the course of the opening keynote of the Google I / O 2023 the new smartphone was announced and is now also available for purchase in our country. But what does it have to offer? Let’s find out immediately with the technical sheet:
- display: OLED 6.1″ FHD+ 1080×2400, 20:9, 429ppi, refresh rate up to 90Hz, AOD with Summary and Now Playing functions, contrast >1.000.000:1, HDR, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- processor: Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 safety coprocessor
- memory:
- 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM
- 128GB internal UFS 3.1
- unlock: In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- safety: Gogle One VPN included, Google end-to-end, Tensor security core, Titan M2 and Trusty chips, Phishing and Malware protection, Private Compute Core, Android System Intelligence
- updates: minimum 5 years of security updates
- os: Android 13
- audio: stereo speaker, 2x microphones, noise canceller
- resistence: IP67
- dual SIM: nano SIM + eSIM
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 + LE, BT Diversity, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, GPS
- cameras:
- front: 13MP, 1.12μm pixels, f/2.2, FF, FOV 95°
- rear:
- Main 64MP Quad PD Quad Bayer, 0.8μm pixels, f/1.89, 80° FOV, 1/1.73″ sensor
- 13MP ultra wide angle, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.2, FOV 120°, lens correction, Dual Pixel Phase Detection Autofocus
- OIS, EIS
- video up to 4K at 30/60fps
- drums: 4,385mAh, 18W charging, Qi certified for wireless charging, up to 24 hours of battery life (72 hours with extreme energy saving)
- dimensions and weight: 152×72.9x9mm for 193.5g
- colors: Anthracite grey, Sky blue, Ice white, Coral (Google Store exclusive)
- material: Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating, 3D thermoformed composite back with tactile alloy frame and camera compartment, aluminum shell from 100% recycled material, packaging from 99% plastic-free materials
As for pricing, you’ll be able to find the new Pixel 7a in the Google Store and on Amazon at 509 euros, in 4 different colors: black, white, blue and coral (exclusive to the Google Store). Furthermore, if you decide to buy it on Amazon in a short time, you will receive it by May 22nd in freebiesor one of four Buds A models of your choice! In short, an excellent opportunity to buy Pixel 7a!
#Pixel #announced #heres
Leave a Reply