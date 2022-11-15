Ein smartphone rarely comes alone. Since the market has reached a certain level of saturation, manufacturers have relied on pair formation. In the Apple world, many friends of the iPhone also became fans of the Apple Watch. Android fans have also been adding a matching watch to their smartphones for a number of years. Google had an operating system for smartwatches ready early on with Wear OS. Huawei used it, but then switched to the in-house Harmony. Samsung also turned its back on Google for a while with its Galaxy Watch to promote its in-house Tizen OS. The Koreans are now back at Wear OS.

Google has been watching this for a while and now offers its own pair. In addition to the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Americans are putting their first own smartwatch, the Pixel Watch. Android on your arm and Android in your hand. We tried both products.

Unlock via biometric facial recognition

With the Pixel 7 Pro, Google is just as unsurprising as the competition, as always: evolution instead of revolution. Anyone who already owns the Pixel 6 Pro does not have to spend another 900 euros for the successor. Unless the new features are tempting. One of them is unlocking the device via biometric facial recognition. So far, this only worked with the pixel with a code or fingerprint. We weren’t entirely happy with the new unlocking method. In the dark, the Pixel does not always reliably recognize the face. The screen shines a bit brighter compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. Size, resolution and refresh rate have remained the same.









Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch



As expected, Google turned the camera. The modules on the back are now framed in metal and protrude further out of the case. There is also news from the inside. The optical zoom is now five times, with digital help you can approach the objects thirty times. However, we would rather do without it, because the optical zoom naturally performs better. In version 7, the Pro has a macro focus that is activated automatically when you get within a few centimeters of an object. Appealing shots are also possible here.







Convincing night sight mode

In general, the camera of the youngest pixel is pleasing. Compared to the images of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, for example, they appear a bit more objective, sober, more natural. On the other hand, they are more differentiated in the dark areas of the picture and show more detail. The contrast gradient from light to dark is more even. Google still convinces with its Night Sight mode, which brings a lot of light into the darkness with an extended exposure time at night. The long exposure and action photo camera modes promise exciting pictures, but they don’t always deliver.

The Pixel 7 Pro for 900 euros has everything you need: a chic design, a good screen and an excellent camera.