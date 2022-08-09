Pixel 6 is certainly not an unknown terminal. Google has been using a lot of resources since its release to keep these new pixels as tidy as possible, even if it is very late with the security patches. enough to have skipped a couple of months and we honestly can’t explain why!

Anyway, yesand you were suffering from a GPS problem we advise you to stay with us, because today we bring great news!

Pixel 6, now the GPS works fine!

This last Pixel it is a very nice device after all, but it is a pity that it is not free from annoying problems that very often make users nervous. Today we are here to talk to you about the GPS issue, which has been irritating a lot of users for a few days because it stops working without a reason, so no more chatter and let’s get started.

In truth, today we want to give you excellent news: a really small but effective update has arrived these days which should fix the GPS problems once and for all.

You may not have ever realized it, but as already mentioned you should know that these new Pixels occasionally have some bugs related to the functions that make use of the GPS. Obviously everything has been solved via software and there should be no more problems.

If you own a Pixel 6 then, you just have to proceed with the update and everything should go smoothly!