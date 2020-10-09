Google has introduced the new Pixel 4a smartphone in India with a very aggressive price. Before the official release, tech giant Google has announced the price of Pixel 4A and Nest Audio Smart Speaker. The company has priced the Pixel 4A in the country at Rs 31,999 but the phone will be available at a special price of Rs 29,999. At the same time, Nest Audio Smart Speaker has been launched for Rs 7,999. The launch price of the smart speaker is Rs 6,999.Pixel 4a has been launched in the global market for $ 349 (about Rs 25,673). Now, looking at the aggressive price of Pixel 4A in the country, it seems that Google is giving importance to the Indian smartphone market. Among the recently launched Pixel phones, only the Pixel 4A is being launched in India. Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 will not be released in the country. The Pixel 4A comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

Pixel 4a and Nest Audio will be made available in Big Billion Deal on Friday, October 16 on Flipkart. Pixel 4A will be sold on Flipkart only, while Nest Audio Smart Speaker will soon be made available at retail outlets such as Reliance Retail and Tata Click. Nest audio choke and charcoal will be available in two colors.

Google Pixel 4a: Specifications

Google Pixel 4A has a 5.8 inch Full HD OLED display and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The screen refresh rate is 60 Hz. The Pixel 4A only comes in black color and has a fingerprint scanner on the rear.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor has been given in Pixel 4A. Adreno is 618GPU for graphics. The phone has 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

Like all Pixel phones, the most important feature of the new Pixel 4A is its camera. Pixel 4A has 12.2 megapixels on the rear while an 8 megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front. To power the phone, there is a 3140mAh battery which supports 18 Watt fast charging.

Google Pixel 4A has a recorder feature that connects to Google Docs. Transcription and recordings (in English only) can be saved with this feature. The phone has features such as Personal Safety app for real-time emergency notifications. The app comes with Live Caption which also provides real-time captions (in English only) for video and audio content.

