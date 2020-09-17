KSo when we had the new iPhone SE in hand and we liked the particularly compact design, the only slightly larger Pixel 4a from Google landed on our desk. We also quickly took this device, which defies the trend towards the ever larger smartphone, to our hearts. Like the iPhone SE, the Pixel 4a is cheap. It costs 340 euros in a single configuration with 128 gigabytes of storage when it is available from October. For comparison: the iPhone SE starts at 470 euros, but with 128 gigabytes is already 515 euros.

You notice a difference immediately when you first hold it in your hand: The iPhone with a glass frame looks more solid than the Pixel with its plastic back, which, however, has the advantage that the device can also be used without a case. The case feels good, is not prone to fingerprints, and the buttons on the right do not give cause for criticism. The Pixel 4a is anything but a glossy car, and that’s a good thing.

Google’s Pixel series has a negligible market share and is not a top seller. That is a bit of a surprise, because these are the reference devices from the Android manufacturer. You not only get the “real” Android from Google early on, free of operating system attachments and tinkering, but you also get some extras that are missing from the Huawei or Samsung. Unfortunately, not all of these bonuses come into the German-speaking area. One of the nice exclusive additions is the voice recorder, which records audio and transcribes it at the same time. Unfortunately only for American English.



One of many Google applications: Photos

A function that can also be used in this country is the security check, which alerts your own emergency contacts and gives them the location if you do not confirm that everything is in order within a certain period of time. For staunch Android friends, the Pixel is the device of choice. It shows how Google sees the Android world and the view is unobstructed.

The new Pixel 4a comes with a screen diagonal of 5.8 inches and has a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. The OLED display has an always-on mode on request, with which it provides information on the time, weather, battery level and new messages. The display is bright, the contrast is high, and the margins are small. Unfortunately, the built-in battery cannot be filled inductively and only measures 3140 milliamps. However, you can easily get through the day, which is perhaps also due to the fact that the processor only belongs to the middle class. The Snapdragon 730 also does not support 5G cellular communications. The pace of work seems anything but mediocre. On the contrary: the unobstructed operating system lets apps start quickly and offers enough speed.



The edge of the display is relatively thick compared to that of other smartphones.

While the smartphone upper class comes up with three or even four cameras, Google enters the race with just one lens. The experiment is convincing, however, because, as always, the manufacturer relies on powerful software that calculates a successful result from the raw data. An optical image stabilizer is on board, the camera has a resolution of 12.2 megapixels. In daylight you can take beautiful pictures, in dark surroundings it is worth using a tripod. The autofocus uses a dual-pixel phase detection, and Google donates a portrait mode for blurred backgrounds, which can even be used on photos that have already been taken.

The memory of 128 gigabytes cannot be expanded, and there is only one slot for SIM cards. You can also put a second number on the device with an E-Sim. Instead of biometric face recognition – as with the iPhone SE – you have to be modest with the fingerprint sensor. With the Pixel 4a, it is on the back of the device. Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and USB Type C round off the equipment, and there is even an analog headphone output on the top. A security chip is supposed to protect passwords, Google Pay or log-in data. What you have to do without in addition to 5G: the current WiFi standard 6 and protection against dust and water. All in all, for a small price you get quite a bit of a smartphone with a secure update future and an amazingly good camera.