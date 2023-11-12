Disney Pixar’s PSP title, Up, is coming to PlayStation’s Classics Catalogue.

That’s according to Gematsu, which noted that the 2009 adventure game had recently popped up in Taiwan and was rated for PS4 and PS5 by the Taiwanese ratings board.

Disney Pixar’s UP FULL GAME 100% Longplay (PS2, PSP, PC)

There’s been no formal confirmation from either Sony or then-publisher THQ that the family favorite adventure game was coming to current-gen Sony systems.

If Gematsu’s musings prove true, however, this means only the players who stump up for the most expensive PlayStation Plus tier, Premium, will get access, as neither the Essential or Extra tiers are able to play games in Sony’s Classic Catalog.

The Disney/Pixar Up game for PSP was rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan, suggesting it’ll be released as part of the Classics Catalog for PlayStation Plus members. pic.twitter.com/oNxnidsxnC — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 11, 2023

The news has caused some dismay with Sony fans who still think “they need to pick better titles” and kicked off a broader discussion about what games Sony is prioritising to bring into its Classics Catalogue… and what games are not getting ported over as yet.

“Just like Toy Story 3… they need to pick better titles,” commented one player. “It’s silly adding titles like this when there’s far superior versions available. What a waste.”

“All these PSP ports of things that were on PS2 and PS3 make it so, so clear they rushed the ‘classics’ to justify a Premium slot,” added another.

“Heyyy, this was one of my favorite childhood games!” exclaimed another. “It’s bad. Pretty bad, but there’s one level where you’re just jumping between rocks, and it was so fun for six-year-old me.”

“That sense of jumble-sale, turn-out-your-pockets, dig-out-a-box from granddad’s attic-style curation is only added to by the Classic Catalog of PS Plus Premium,” Chris said when he poked around the Classics Catalog when the PS+ tiers were updated last year.

“Again: some gems! Jumping Flash! Ape Escape! Hotline Miami! But also a bafflingly vast array of licensed film tie-ins: Cars Race-o-Rama, Brave: The Video Game, Tron: Evolution, more. Not satisfied? How about a range of floating, disconnected sequels like, um, Epic Mickey 2, Greg Hastings Paintball 2, Samurai Warriors 4, Ninja Gaiden 3, and several but definitely not all of the Dynasty Warriors games.”