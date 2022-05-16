Year after year the animation studio pixar does not stop in its productions, the proof of this is its most recent premiere Netwhich has achieved a great level of success thanks to its addition to DisneyPlus. However, the production house already has its next release in its sights, a film that will bear the name of Elemental and that is scheduled for 2023.

The film is set in a picturesque city similar to New York, a place where the four elements of ancient mythologies coexist, including fire, water, wind and earth. Here two totally different entities will meet, their names are Ember Y Wadewho despite their aesthetic differences, have something that unites them to each other.

His premiere will be his own June 16, 2023.

To celebrate the official announcement of Elementary, conceptual art has been shown in which we see the protagonists of the story, all with striking colors that make us understand where the visual part is headed. In addition, the style of characters is quite similar to the characterization of humans, only that their bodies are made of some element.

Here the comments of the director Peter Sonnwho will project a part of his life in the film:

My parents immigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx. We were among many families who ventured into a new land with hopes and dreams, all mixed together in one big salad of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That’s what brought me to Elemental. Our story is based on the classic elements: fire, water, earth and air. Some elements mix with each other and others do not. What if these elements were alive?

In news related to pixara deeper look into the story of the upcoming film was recently given Lightyear. Here you can take a look.

Via: IGN