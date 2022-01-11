Animated stories are back in theaters in a big way. Examples of this are the Illumination Sing 2 film and the recent Golden Globe winner Encanto. However, Pixar will not suffer the same fate in terms of projection, since Disney plus has confirmed that Net will come directly to streaming.

“We are so excited that we turned red. Red, an original film, premiere March 11 on Disney Plus “He mentioned the ‘House of the Mouse’ service through his official Twitter account.

Disney Plus confirms Pixar premiere. Photo: Twitter capture

In this way, the animated film directed by Domee Shi, winner of the Oscar for his work on the animated short Bao, joins the lauded Luca and the Oscar-winning Soul as Pixar projects that went direct to streaming.

“Given the delayed recovery at the box office, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering unmatched content from The Walt Disney Company to the audiences around the world, “said Kareem Daniel, president of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution in statements collected by The Wrap.

Turning red would hit theaters in March 2022, at least in the United States. Photo: Composition / Pixar

Red – official synopsis

Mei Lee is a self-assured and goofy thirteen-year-old girl torn between being her mother’s obedient daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And if the changes in her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, every time she gets too excited (which is pretty much a constant for a teenage girl), she turns into a giant red panda!