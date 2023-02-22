One of the biggest flops in cinema during 2022 was lightyear. Although the idea of ​​making a movie within the Toy Story universe, which was the inspiration for Andy’s toy, sounded like something interesting, it seems that the concept was too much for the public, something that a senior Pixar executive points to as the main reason for the film’s poor box office performance.

With a budget of $200 million dollars, Lightyear was only able to raise $218 million, being considered a total failure by the public and Disney. Now, Pete Docter, CCO of Pixar, was interviewed by The Wrap, where he revealed that the concept of the film was too much for the public. This was what he commented:

“We’ve done a lot of soul-searching on that because we all love the movie. We love the characters and the premise. I think probably in terms of what went wrong, is that we asked too much of the audience. When they hear Buzz, they say, ‘great, where are Mr. Potato Head, Woody and Rex?’ And then we put them in this sci-fi movie where they’re like, ‘What?’ Even if they did read the material in the press, it was a bit too distant, both in concept and in the way the characters were drawn, that they were portrayed. It was much more of a science fiction. And Angus (MacLane, director), to his credit, took it very seriously and genuinely and wanted to portray those characters as real characters. But the characters in ‘Toy Story’ are much broader, so I think there was a disconnect between what people wanted/expected and what we were giving them.”

Along with this, we must not forget the controversies he faced at the time, to the extent that some cinemas warned against a kiss between two women, something that happens for a fraction. On a related note, the Toy Story director isn’t happy with Lightyear.

Editor’s Note:

The concept is not that difficult to understand. lightyear it’s a movie about a fictional character, that’s all. However, the relationship we have with Toy Story complicated the situation for many, so seeing this character outside Andy’s room was a short circuit.

