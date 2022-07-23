Customers of several banks reported failures on social networks; institutions said that service was regularized

Customers of Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Itau, Nubank and Santander reported failures to make transfers via Pix throughout Friday (22.Jul.2022). Through social networks, some institutions recognized the problem and said they were working to normalize the situation.

On Friday night, according to financial institutions, Pix had already been regularized. In the early hours of this Saturday (July 23), the Power 360 performed tests and the services worked normally.

PIX INSTALLED

Nubank announced, on Thursday (July 21), a new feature on Pix. Now, you can make transfers in up to 12 installments on your credit card.

The favored person receives a transfer in the full amount, immediately. The operation is subject to interest and has a limit defined by the credit of the user’s account.

Before confirming the operation, the app shows the value of the installments and the fees that will be charged, as well as the interest discount in case of early payment.