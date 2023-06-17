The word Pix is ​​one of the most pronounced by Brazilians, whether they are poor, rich, from huge cities or live in villages without a fixed telephone or electricity. They have so enthusiastically embraced the instant payment system created by the Central Bank at the end of 2020 that it has consolidated to become the most used form of payment, ahead of credit and debit cards. On a Thursday in April it reached 120 million transactions in 24 hours.

It is used for everything. To pay the plumber, the menu of the day, the drinks in the street bars, the electricity bill, a family vacation or buy jewelry on Instagram from indigenous artisans. Proof of its penetration is that in São Paulo, where cash is on the way to rarity, there are many homeless people who place their Pix code in a cardboard for anyone who wants to give them a few reais. Small entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs are delighted; and also the banks, because what they lose in commissions they gain with new clients.

But that success has a side effect that overshadows it, although it has not stopped the rise: criminals have managed to take advantage of it. Mobile thefts have increased in some large cities and the police point out that the real objective is not the device but to be able to use it to empty bank accounts via Pix. The Central Bank has tightened security. In a country hooked on credit cards and their point programs, cash payment via mobile is a revolution. The system has 146 million users, of which 134 million are individuals (almost two thirds of the population), and 12 million are companies. Although it began to be designed years before, the Pix is ​​the son of the pandemic. Its implementation, in full confinement, gave it a strong initial impulse.

Brazilians have always been voracious consumers of new technologies. Even the indigenous people of the Amazon have been voting in an electronic ballot box for 25 years. Brazil is the fourth country in the world in real-time transactions, behind India, China and Thailand, according to ACI Worldwide. Tormented by the bank commissions of the cards, the taxi driver Roberto Lessa no longer asks his clientele to carry cash. He has pasted a QR code that, by pointing the mobile camera, takes the traveler directly to his Pix key, which is the mobile. It could also be his email or his tax identification number. Enter the price of the race and that’s it. Ding! Every last real falls into your account. Fast, comfortable and free. You save the 5% that the bank would charge you for each service paid on credit and 3% of the debit.

Francisco Alves was using it more and more for more payments. He started with small amounts, but now he takes advantage of the offers of large companies. He just used instant payment to buy flights for the upcoming New Year’s holidays to Paraíba, his homeland, because with Pix he had a 10% discount. Of course, it requires having savings. The strong wave of mobile phone thefts hit cities like São Paulo until the police discovered that the target was the Pix and that the powerful First Command of the Capital criminal group, a brotherhood of enterprising criminals, was behind it. This is how it works: in the middle of a telephone conversation, a boy on a bike takes his cell phone. He activates the camera to avoid the blockage. He takes him to a safe house where a hacker takes the passwords from the banking application and makes a Pix to the account of a front man who goes to commission, this one to another… and so on until the trail is lost.

The Central Bank introduces constant security improvements and innovations. One of the last, being able to pay in installments, crucial for millions of families.

