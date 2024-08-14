From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/14/2024 – 6:30

The instant payment system, Pix, has successfully consolidated itself among Brazilians. According to the Central Bank (BC), on July 5, the system registered a record 224.2 million transactions in a single day.

But the popularity and convenience of the system is also making it easier for scammers to operate. Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) warns that one of the actions used by criminals today is the wrong Pix scam, which uses the Central Bank’s MED (Special Refund Mechanism), created to facilitate refunds in the case of fraud and scams.

See how the scam works using Pix:

1) The criminal discovers the victim’s cell phone number (which is often registered as a Pix key) through registrations or social media.

2) With the Pix key with cell phone number, it makes a transfer to the number.

3) Then, the scammer calls or sends a message to the victim saying that they made a mistake with the Pix transfer and asks for a refund. In many cases, the scammer uses persuasion techniques to get the person to send the money back.

“I needed to receive some money to pay the rent, but the guy sent it to the wrong number. You can transfer it to me here,” reports a user on X (formerly Twitter), whose mother had R$600 deposited in her bank account.

It is intuitive to think that the first way to find out if a suspicious contact is a scam is to check if the money was actually deposited into the account. To do this, simply check the bank statement. But what leads people to fall for the scam is that the money is in the account.

4) The victim is convinced and decides to make a Pix to the indicated account as a way to return the money. However, the scammer asks for the return to be made using another key, which goes to a third account.

5) In parallel, the criminal activates the MED (Special Return Mechanism). Pix’s exclusive mechanism was created to facilitate returns in the event of fraud, increasing the chances of the victim recovering the funds. Criminals activate the procedure, claiming that they were deceived by the person who is actually the victim.

The alleged transaction is analyzed. However, when the banks involved in the transfers realize that the real victim received the amount and then transferred it to a third account, they understand this triangulation as typical of a scam.

If successful, in addition to receiving the money returned spontaneously, the criminal also receives the amount through the MED and the victim is left at a loss.

How to avoid falling for this scam

Febraban warns that when receiving a Pix refund request for any reason, the customer must always make the transaction to the original account where the Pix was made.

“To do this, the customer must access their banking app and, within the Pix functionalities, use the option to return the received transaction, which automatically sends the amount to the source account. Never, under any circumstances, make a refund to a third account. If you have any questions, call your bank,” says José Gomes, director of Febraban’s Fraud Prevention Committee.

How to return a wrong Pix

– Enter the bank’s Pix area

– Go to Statements, click on “Return”

– This way, the money will be returned directly to the person who originally sent the Pix.

– Always perform the refund operation within the application tool. Never perform the refund to a new Pix key.

The Federation also recommends that customers be very careful about exposing personal data on social media, with emails about supposed promotions that have registrations and with messages received on messaging apps.

*With information from Agência Brasil