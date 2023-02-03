The devil lives in the details. When it comes to the expansion of high interest loans in Brazil, the devil is in all the lines of contracts between borrowers and financial institutions. In an attempt to soften the effects of this demon on the debts of 78% of Brazilian families, the credit agenda entered the agenda, as pointed out by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, at a meeting at the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) on Tuesday (31). “Credit needs to become cheaper, to be accessible to the population and to boost the growth of the country’s economy,” he said.

The day before (30), the minister had already told the businessmen of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) that he will run the projects that were in the Central Bank (BC) at the end of the management of Paulo Guedes, former minister of Economy. Among the initiatives that are coming out of the drawer are the creation of the credit Pix and a system of guarantees, which promises to provide more security for financial institutions to grant resources at lower rates.

If it manages to replicate Pix’s formula for payments, Credit Pix promises to digitally and immediately reduce bureaucracy for loans to individuals and companies. In the assessment of Infinity Asset’s chief economist, Jason Vieira, the initiative of a system of guarantees for targeted payroll loans is good, but the desired expansion of credit by the government does not solve the problem of the population’s indebtedness. “There is an exhaustion of credit instruments. There is not much else to do when we have a population of 70 million negative (delinquent) people, ”he said. In his view, the government is wrong in not prioritizing the new fiscal framework, before other initiatives. “With the tax aligned, the drop in interest rates would be more relevant for the population, companies and the government itself,” he said.

The chief economist at the National Association of Credit, Financing and Investment Institutions (Acrefi), Nicola Tingas, agrees. For him, the agenda of the guarantee system is positive, but needs to be materialized. “If the government does its homework in the fiscal period, it will help a lot, as it would reduce the basic interest rate, the risk premium that is in the Selic bond”, he said. The basic interest rate is at 13.75% per annum, a high level, and is the basis for the formation of credit rates charged to the population. Among the different types of loans, credit cards account for 86.6% of household debt. Data from the Central Bank show that the average interest rate charged on credit cards reached 82.3% in 2022, compared to 63% in 2021, an increase of almost 20 percentage points, driven in part by the Selic, which was at 2% per year until March 2021.

DETAILS OF THE DEVELOPMENT Among the details of the promised Debt Renegotiation Program, named Desenrola, which will be presented to President Lula by the end of February, the Ministry of Finance signals the use of Treasury resources to form a Guarantee Fund, from R$ 10 billion to R$ 20 billion, to support losses with future defaults by individuals in refinancing. Because of the cost to the Treasury, Desenrola would only serve negative (delinquent) people with incomes of up to two minimum wages. The program provides for the use of an application so that eligible customers with debts of up to R$5,000 can renegotiate liabilities through an operating bank that settles debts with creditors — ranging from other financial institutions to utility companies ( water, electricity, telephone, internet) and retailers — who will offer discounts. The renegotiation period would be up to five years.

According to Tingas, from Acrefi, the Treasury’s involvement in the engineering of Desenrola may encourage private banks to participate in the program, which has the support of public banks Caixa and Banco do Brasil. The Ministry of Finance has been talking to Febraban about the project. When contacted, Febraban, through its press office, announced that it had no more information about the program. Banco do Brasil informed that it is in a period of silence until the next 19th due to the disclosure of its balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2022. Caixa, through its advisory, reported that the discussion on Development is in charge of the Ministry of Farm. So, details are still missing. Where the devil has room to work for the next few days.