From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/24/2024 – 7:00

This Tuesday, the 25th, is the deadline for city halls in Rio Grande do Sul to register families living in areas affected by flooding in cities with a state of calamity or emergency situation to receive Reconstruction Aid.

In total, 444 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul are able to request the amount of R$5,100 for each family. As of Saturday, 22, 182 cities had not yet requested the benefit, according to the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development.

City halls must register family data in the Reconstruction Aid page. After analyzing the system, the family responsible needs to confirm the information on the same website. Afterwards, Caixa Econômica Federal makes the deposit into the account.

According to the ministry, 256,700 families from 115 municipalities have already been approved for the benefit, with 208,000 forwarding confirmation of the data. Among the families that confirmed the information, 202 thousand already have R$5.1 thousand in their account, in a single installment. The federal government expects to serve 375 thousand families in Rio Grande do Sul, with a total investment of R$1.9 billion.

Reconstruction Aid was created by Provisional Measure No. 1,219/2024, to help recover assets lost in floods. There is no defined criteria for using the resource: the value can be applied wherever the victims consider it best. See questions and answers here.