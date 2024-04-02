From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/04/2024 – 9:20

BRASILIA (Reuters) – In just three years, the popular instant payment system Pix has become the favorite form of payment in Brazil, displacing cash and bank transfers in many cases and threatening the previously undisputed predominance of credit cards in the e-commerce.

The system developed by the Central Bank has increasingly been seen as a strong ally for online retailers, helping the cash flow of a sector that operates on tight margins, while threatening business models associated with credit card infrastructure for banks and fintechs.

“I think credit cards will cease to exist at some point soon,” said the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, almost two years ago, discussing the potential of the open finance tool and system. “This system eliminates the need for a credit card.”

Market trends since then have corroborated his prediction.

The use of Pix soared 74% last year, reaching almost 42 billion payments across the Brazilian economy — exceeding combined charges with credit and debit cards by around 23%, according to data from the BC and the industry association. Abecs payments.

In online retail, the number of orders paid with Pix increased by 22 percentage points in two years, reaching more than a third of all purchases in December, according to e-commerce intelligence company Neotrust.

Drop in credit card orders

Credit card orders fell 5 percentage points, to 51%, in the period.

This trend will likely intensify as the BC hints at more innovations for Pix starting this year, such as recurring payments and installments, which, according to a bank official, will likely increase the system's role in retail.

Although the consumer does not have visibility into who is paying when using a debit or credit card, the retailer bears a discount rate that remunerates the card brand, such as Visa, Mastercard and American Express; the acquirer that processes that payment, such as Cielo, Rede, Stone, Getnet, PagBank; and the card issuer, which are usually banks.

By removing intermediaries, Pix puts pressure on brands, which receive no part of these transactions, and acquirers and banks, which take a much smaller share than they usually receive for purchases with credit or debit cards.

Pix costs retailers an average of 0.22% of each transaction, while debit card fees exceed 1% and credit card fees reach 2.2% of each sale in Brazil, according to an article of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The additional rise of Pix based on the news signaled by the BC “may limit the use of credit cards and prepayment volumes”, Goldman Sachs told clients in a note, adding that the anticipation of credit card receivables contributes with significant revenue for acquirers such as Stone (49%), PagBank (34%) and Cielo (9%).

The companies did not comment.

Impacts on the market

Companies are changing their approach to the segment as the horizon becomes cloudier.

Cielo's controlling shareholders, Banco do Brasil and Bradesco, announced in February plans to delist the company's capital, following a path already adopted in 2022 by Getnet, belonging to the Spanish bank Santander.

Two sources familiar with the operation told Reuters, on condition of anonymity, that the investment will allow the company to offer a package of integrated products, making it less dependent on purchasing.

“BB and Bradesco chose to carry out the public offering of Cielo as a way of making the company's governance more in line with the new configuration of the sector,” said Banco do Brasil in response to questions, adding that the sector has become more competitive amid recent “transformations”.

Bradesco declined to comment.

“Pix has been and will continue to be the most disruptive technology in the financial segment in the country for the next few years,” said Eduardo Lopes, director of Public Policies at Nubank, the largest digital bank in Latin America.

Nubank was launched in Brazil a decade ago, offering a single product: an iconic purple credit card with no fees — but now it has diversified its range of products, including the adoption of Pix to offer credit, a path that has also been followed by others banks and fintechs.

Nubank ended the fourth quarter with 13.6 million customers in the so-called Pix on credit, a feature that allows users to use their credit card limit for Pix transfers, an increase of 166% compared to the previous year.

Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company of American billionaire Warren Buffett, which has a 2% stake in Nubank, revealed in February that it had completely divested itself of its position in Stone.

New functions ahead

When the BC launched Pix in November 2020, determining that the country's largest financial institutions must offer it, its rapid adoption was mainly based on free transactions between individuals, leading to the banking of millions of Brazilians who were previously outside the financial system.

From PayPal to Venmo, a variety of payment apps have emerged globally, but none have carried the weight of having a central bank as their creator, operator and regulator like Pix, which has ensured speed, efficiency and universal integration of the system with banks since its principle.

This allowed the BC to develop the protocol for less than 14 million reais and impose adoption costs on banks, while guaranteeing them the benefits of a more agile and inclusive financial system.

Over time, the dizzying success of the payment method, which moved more than 17 trillion reais in 2023, spread to P2B payments, from people to companies, as they adapted their systems to Pix and realized how they could win with it.

From 5% at the birth of Pix, P2B transactions accounted for 38% of total operations in March, a conservative number as it does not include informal businesses that massively embraced the instant payment system.

“It is definitely a game changer,” said Carlos Mauad, CEO of Fintech Magalu, the financial vertical of the Magalu retail group, which also controls other companies such as Netshoes and Época Cosméticos.

Today, all purchases on Magalu are fully processed by fintech, which qualified as a direct participant in Pix to reduce its cost of receiving this payment method to zero, gaining margin to offer consumers discounts in exchange for paying in cash with the instrument. .

Now, the BC is preparing to launch new features that will increase Pix's appeal for P2B use, according to Mayara Yano, senior advisor at Pix's Management and Operations Department.

The first, Pix Automatic, will allow automatic payment of recurring bills and is scheduled to be launched in October.

It could replace the ubiquitous bills used for monthly fees and electricity and telephone bills — and potentially capture the share of credit cards in media subscriptions and online services, such as streaming.

An even greater impact could come from Pix Garantido, which will allow payments in installments, entering the credit card territory in what is its main differentiator for a large part of Brazilian consumers.

These changes will likely accelerate the growth of Pix, which currently dictates the payments scenario in Brazil, said Carlos Netto, CEO of Matera, a technology company that helps companies integrate with the system.

“Pix is ​​setting the standards for a digital financial revolution, representing the most concrete threat to credit cards,” said Netto.

In this new reality, companies that fundamentally depend on the current credit card model “will not have the value they have today in the future, unless they transform into another business”, predicted Edson Santos, founder of Colink Business Consulting and former -CFO of the Network.