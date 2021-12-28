Pix, the Central Bank’s instant transfers and payments system, which recently completed a year, is already used by 71% of Brazilians. The approval rate increased nine points in 12 months and reached 85%, shows a survey by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), released this Tuesday. A year ago, the approval was 76%.

Among young people (18 to 24 years old), the approval of Pix reaches 99%, a level similar to the following age group (25 to 44 years old), with 96%. Among those over 60, the approval percentage drops to 65%, according to the fourth edition of Radar Febraban.

The greatest resistance to using Pix is ​​among low-income and less educated people, but even so at levels of adherence above 50%. Of those who have completed elementary school, 53% use Pix, while in the group of people with an income of up to two minimum wages, the rate of adherence to the BC system is 64%.

At Pix, for a third of respondents there is a difference in the perception of security of the service. For 32%, the banks’ system is more secure than the one offered by fintechs. Another 32% emphasize that the system is equally secure in both types of institutions.

blows

Among those interviewed, 22% said they had already been victims of scams or attempted fraud, a level similar to the survey carried out in September (21%). Among the oldest, over 60 years old, this percentage rises to 30%.

Among those who were victims of attempted coups, 69% said they never fell into the trap. The scam reported as most common by respondents (48%) was the attempt to clone the card or exchange a card.

The scam in which criminals make calls by posing as a bank’s call center and requesting data over the phone has risen from 18% in September to 28% now.

Thirdly, the most common fraud attempt is via WhatsApp, in which someone impersonates an acquaintance requesting money, with 24% of reports.

Febraban asked interviewees about their trust in companies, banks and fintechs. In banks, confidence dropped from 60% in September, in the previous edition of the survey, to 58%; at fintechs, there was a slightly greater decline, from 59% to 56%. In private companies, trust remained at 54%.

The Febraban survey interviewed 3,000 people over 18 in all regions of Brazil. The interviews took place between November 19th and 27th and are part of the fourth edition of Radar Febraban, released every quarter.

