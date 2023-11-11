In a lecture in the USA, Campos Neto said that the system is the “peak of the iceberg” of new operations planned by the BC

Pix, the BC (Brazilian Central Bank) instant payments system, reached a new daily transaction record. Last week, 175 million operations were carried out.

The information was given by President Roberto Campos Neto during an event in the United States this Friday (10.Nov.2023). The banker did not specify the date on which the record was reached.

The number surpassed the record of 163 million operations, registered in October this year.

“9 million bank accounts were opened because of Pix. We never imagined it would have the support it had”, he stated during a lecture at MBA Brasil 2023, in Chicago.

The system has been a reference for other Latin American countries. “We have interactions, dialogues, with other Central Banks in the region that want to use Pix”, he declared.

Still according to the president, the instant transfer model is the “iceberg peak” of other new features that the BC has been planning for the democratization of the financial system.

One of the projects is the creation of an application that aggregates the digital version of banks.

“ANDIn a year and a half or two years, you will no longer have an application for each bank. The Central Bank is working to provide this in the safest way“, he said.