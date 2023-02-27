The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Monday, the 27th, that the internationalization of the Pix among Latin American countries is a way of integrating a regional economic bloc, not to mention a common currency. Campos Neto participated in the morning of a lecture at the IDP Summit event in Brasília.

Pix’s defense of integrating Mercosur comes at a time when the federal government is defending the creation of a common currency for commercial and financial transactions between Brazil and Argentina.

The theme was the target of criticism due to the fact that the neighboring country is experiencing an economic crisis, even with few reserves in dollars. During a visit to Argentina in January, the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, defended the incorporation of the mechanism to deepen the bond between the two nations.

Campos Neto reinforced that Uruguay, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador have already held bilateral meetings with Brazil to discuss Pix integration. Chile also entered the radar.

Innovations

In a lecture on innovations in the financial system and technological advances, Campos Neto gave a brief speech on the achievements of Pix and Open Finance.

Regarding cryptoassets, the BC president assessed that the big debate is whether there is migration to a tokenized economy, with extraction of value from an asset in a digital way.

Campos Neto evaluated that the digital currency of the Central Bank of Brazil (CBDC) is different from other currencies in the world, as it aims to promote business in the country. The currency, according to him, will not need new regulation and will be made from tokenization of deposits.

The BC president reinforced that Brazil will be one of the first countries to have a digital currency pilot, the digital real, which will be released next month.

Campos Neto arrived on Sunday from a trip to Bangalore, India, to participate in the financial meeting of the 20 largest economies in the world (G20). The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, also attended the event.

Before the president of the BC, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court and member of the IDP, Gilmar Mendes, made a brief speech. He recalled the inflation that prevailed in Brazil in the 1980s and stated that the country was plagued by “exaggerated inflation” and “one-month inflation”. “(Today) we have a debate on inflation of 5% a year, so that has really changed”, he evaluated.