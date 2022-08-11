O central bank recorded 739,145 evidence of crimes involving Pix from January to June this year. There were 25,330 in the same period of 2021. That is: an explosion of 2,818% in 2022 compared to last year.

The numbers show that the total number of infractions by the mechanism has risen as crimes involving Pix, launched in November 2020, skyrocket.

The data were obtained by Power 360 via Law on Access to Information. They show that criminals started to commit crimes with Pix as the tool became popular in society.

The number of instant transactions jumped from 29.5 million in the 1st month of launch to 1.6 billion in June 2022.

Stories of people being robbed with their cell phones unlocked – not to hook the device, but to gain access to bank accounts – have become commonplace in large cities.

Specialized gangs have invaded bank applications to make transfers, increasing the loss of those without a cell phone.

Robbery and extortion via Pix has become the “fashion business” in the criminal world. It is a result of market behavior change.

At the end of 2021, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Netointroduced a series of changes to the pix to make it difficult for criminals to act. In the list: functions to limit transfer times and values. According to him, the means of payment allows the tracking of stolen money.

However, in kidnappings, criminals often use orange accounts to receive the money, in addition to spraying it to others.

It is increasingly necessary to know what to do in case of cell phone theft or theft and how to avoid being the target of this type of crime. THE Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and the IRS have been warning the population about scams with new technologies and giving tips.

Despite this, in June, the percentage of infringements with Pix reached 0.01% of all transactions through the payment system. The percentage is going up. It was 11 times lower than 1 year ago: 0.00092%.

In a note, the Central Bank said that,Until November 2021, notifications were optional for institutions. Before, they used their own mechanisms to combat fraud and did not record all occurrences by the monetary authority.

Here’s BC’s note on the numbers:

“Firstly, it is necessary to be clear that the infractions registered are only indications of crimes, based on suspicions of fraud reported by the institutions. It is not possible for the BC to say which are in fact crimes or classify their types.

“Secondly, it is important to point out that the registration numbers for 2021 and 2022 are not comparable, as the scenario has changed dramatically between these periods. Until November 2021, these notifications were optional for institutions. In this scenario, the institutions used their own mechanisms to combat fraud and did not record the occurrences in the BC. In this sense, the numbers will be comparable only between periods after the aforementioned mandatory requirement (11/16/2021).

“Finally, considering the period with the highest volume of records, after the obligation – December 21 to June 2022 – transactions with suspected fraud represented only 0.007% of total transactions. This amount indicates the low level of evidence of fraud through Pix.”