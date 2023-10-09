There were 163 operations carried out on October 6th, surpassing the previous peak of September 6th

Pix, the Central Bank’s instant payment system, recorded a new daily record for transactions carried out. There were 163 million operations on Friday (Oct 6, 2023), surpassing the previous record of 152.7 million registered on September 6 of this year. “The numbers reinforce the strong adherence of people and companies to Pix, a payment method launched by the BC in November 2020”, said the monetary authority.