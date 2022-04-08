The Pix payment system has broken two major records in recent days, according to Central Bank data. The first was to beat its daily record of transactions in a single day. The other was to become the most used payment method in Brazil.

According to the website Canaltech, Pix has been successively surpassing its record of daily transactions. On April 1st, there were 57.8 million transactions, moving BRL 34.9 billion, while last Wednesday (6th), there were 59.9 million transactions, moving BRL 32.8 billion.

The other record took place yesterday (7th) when 63.5 million transactions took place, totaling BRL 32.2 billion. The record of amounts moved in a single day follows that of December 20, 2021, when BRL 36.6 billion circulated in 51.9 million transactions.

In March, the Central Bank also confirmed that Pix has become the most used payment method. In the fourth quarter of 2021, it reached 20.61% of the total number of transactions carried out in the country, narrowly surpassing the debit card, with 20.28%, and the credit card, with 19.73%. In the same period in 2020, Pix had only 1.29%, which shows its rapid rise in the preference of Brazilians.

In terms of financial volume, TED is the most used form, with a 45.35% share. Intrabank transfers accounted for 18.28%, followed by bank slips and agreements with 13.75%. Pix appeared in fourth place with 8.91% of the share.

In terms of the number of transactions, the data point to the leadership of cards (credit, debit and prepaid), with 9.49 billion transactions in the quarter. In terms of transaction volume, transfers (TED, DOC, TEC, check and intrabank) took first place, with R$14 trillion, while Pix reached R$1.92 trillion.

