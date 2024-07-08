From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/08/2024 – 9:10

The Central Bank announced that the daily volume of transactions via Pix reached a new record last Friday, the 5th, the fifth business day of the month. 224.2 million transactions were recorded in a single day, moving a record amount for a single day: R$119.4 billion.

The previous record, set on June 7 this year, was 206.8 million transactions.

“The numbers are yet another demonstration of the importance of Pix as a public digital infrastructure, for promoting financial inclusion, innovation and competition in the provision of payment services in Brazil,” the BC stated in a statement.