Pix broke a new daily transfer record. The highest number of operations ever recorded in one day was 122.4 million. The amount traded in 24 hours was R$62.8 billion. According to the Central Bank (BC), the new record was recorded on Thursday (6).

The previous highest number occurred on December 20 when, for the first time, the modality surpassed the mark of 100 million transactions in 24 hours. At the time, 104.1 million transfers were made via Pix to end users. The volume coincided with the deadline for payment of the second installment of the Christmas bonus.

In 2022, Pix was the most used means of payment in Brazil, according to a study by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febrabran). That year, 24 billion transactions were carried out and R$10.9 trillion were transacted.

Created in November 2020, by December 2022 Pix accumulated 143.3 million users, of which 131.6 million were individuals and 11.7 million were legal entities. According to BC, the adoption of the Brazilian tool in its first year of existence was the fastest in the world.