Diego Sousa 05/01/2024 – 5:07

Financial transactions with PIX in Brazil increased by more than 50% from 2022 to 2023, representing 36% of payments, according to the Central Bank. The growth of this payment method is reducing the circulation of money in Brazil, including counterfeit notes.

In short, the use of PIX and other digital transactions are transforming the payment landscape in Brazil, with more people choosing not to carry cash.

This is resulting in a decrease in the circulation of counterfeit money in the country, as shown by the drop in the number of counterfeit notes. A BC survey showed that in a period of six years, the number of counterfeit notes collected by the bank fell from 677 thousand to 250 thousand. R$100 notes are the most counterfeited, followed by R$200.