Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies says he wants to be informed on what the amount will be spent on

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said it is necessary to remodel the special transfer amendments, known in politics as Pix amendments. According to him, the objective of the change is for the resource to have a specific destination. Today, the amounts are sent without it being necessary to inform what they will be used for.

“Maybe my friends here won’t like it, I’m very critical. I defend amendments, but I don’t use them. [a emenda] Pix, because I think Pix will have to be improved now to have the object”, declared Lira in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Friday (19.Jul.2024). “Where did the Pix amendment come from? From government bureaucracy”, he added.

In 2019, the National Congress approved the constitutional amendment 105which created the special transfer modality. The mechanism allows congressmen to allocate resources directly to states and municipalities “without the need for prior formalization of agreements, presentation of projects or technical assessment of the federal government”.

The speed of the process led to the nickname Pix amendment. Opposing entities claim that there is little transparency in this type of transfer.

The Speaker of the House said he wants congressmen who allocate Pix amendments to make it clear where the amount transferred will be used.

“The class made a direct transfer amendment. Can we move forward? We can. Let’s make the Pix amendment with a specific object. So, it goes towards the construction of a bridge, it goes towards the construction of a school, it goes towards the construction of a water system.”, declared Lira.

Read more: