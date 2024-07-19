Pivetti, new accusations. The investigation into alleged links with Camorra bosses

New troubles for Irene Pivettithe former president of the Room she ended up at the centre of a new legal case, she was reported – according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano has learned – for having favored the interests of the Camorra in the field oil. The news emerges from the information included in the investigation into the Siege of Rome Prosecutor’s Office. “I have not received any judicial communication, I have instructed my lawyer – Pivetti tells il Fatto – to contact the Prosecutor’s Office to verify whether there are any registrations on me. In that case I will make myself available to the PM”. The Roman mafia is “a confederation of clans”, from ‘ndrangheta to Cosa Nostra to the Campanian clans. It is within this system that the role of Pivetti It is described by Dia.

Pivetti – according to Il Fatto – was reported for the relationships with bosses. According to the prosecutors managed negotiations with companies in the North. “Pivetti – writes the Dia and Il Fatto reports – is well aware that she is moving in a context of organised crimenot only confirms once again that he has understood the delicate situation, but sharing the mafia intervention of the Vitaglione family (representative of a clan according to the DIA), he hopes that in that way the owner of the Nuova Petroli company return to the initial agreements.

The interception of the telephone call with Pivetti. “I – says Vitaglione – was called by a family from NaplesThen President, stay among us. in that case we are in our country and we have compared who they are and who we are”. Pivetti asks for more details: “Okay, in the meantime I’ll look into what they have, after which I’ll send the information, allthe number”. But Vitaglione – always based on the interceptions reported by Il Fatto – goes into even more detail. But, I don’t know if they will return to it (…) it could be but then it’s another matter it’s not your dress presidentyour dress is to say: you are dishonest people“.