Pivetti: “I’m not guilty, even as a private individual I honor the institutions”

“I must not be granted mitigating circumstances because I must not be declared guilty because I did not commit any of the alleged acts. CI consider it a great honor to have served the State with the role of third charge and I believe that even as a private citizen I have continued to honor the institutions doing my part as an entrepreneur and as a voter when I vote”. He declared this outside the Milanese courtroom Irene Pivetti questioned about the request of the prosecution to grant her mitigating circumstances in the event she is convicted in the trial in which she is accused of fraudulent evasion of tax payments and self-laundering in relation to the 2016 commercial transaction of purchase and immediate resale of three Ferrari Gran Turismo cars and the Isolani Racing Team brand.