The countdown is finally over: today we run one of the most beautiful and important Italian classics reserved for the Under 23s, the 73rd Trofeo Piva in the enchanting scenery of Col San Martino (Treviso) and the Prosecco hills. You can follow the race live here from 3 pm:

To greet the champions of the future there will be the greats of the past, such as Francesco Moser, Gianni Bugno, Giovanni Battaglin, Maurizio Fondriest, Moreno Argentin and Silvio Martinello. An example? In 2021 victory by detachment of the Spanish Juan Ayuso (he had not yet turned 19) with the jersey of Antonio Bevilacqua’s Team Colpack: now Ayuso is professional with Tadej Pogacar in the UAE Emirates. The race is organized by AC Col San Martino, chaired by Mario De Rosso. “A symbolic event for the whole territory, which I consider one of the most beautiful in the world – says the mayor of Col San Martino, Mattia Perencin -. I can assure you that the commitment placed by President De Rosso and his collaborators is enormous “. See also Bassino: "At the beginning of the season I was struggling to ski, now it's another story"

The analysis – Under 23 coach Marino Amadori explains: “In a race like the ‘Piva’ there are always riders with a great future among the professionals – explains the coach from Romagna -. The route is fascinating, selective, I expect an explosive race, and after a start to the season in which it was above all the fast men who were the protagonists, here I expect those riders who have important wattages on short and steep climbs. The Piva is a historic race, in which I too took part in my time, and I do not hide the fact that it reminds me of my youth. The edition that has most impressed me lately is that of last year, with many attacks and then the final blow of the talented Ayuso, who revealed himself to everyone at the finishing line at Col San Martino ”.

Path – The Piva Trophy measures 179.2 km, immersed in the Prosecco hills, a Unesco heritage. After the start in Via Treviset di Col San Martino, there will be a stretch of 11.9 km towards Guia, to then descend and begin the circuit with the ascent of the Combai, 17.7 km long and to be repeated 7 times. Things will change about 45 km from the finish, when the circuit will be enriched for the last two laps of the San Vigilio stretch, 700 meters at 10% average gradient. The penultimate lap will be 19.4 km long, while the last one will tackle the Muro di San Vigilio twice, before and after the Combai ascent, with the last bump coming close to the grand finale of Via Treviset. See also Sports schedule for Thursday, January 20

The names – To follow the Bardiani-Csf Faizanè with Alex Tolio, Alessio Martinelli and Alessandro Pinarello. Good chances for Davide Piganzoli (Eolo-Kometa), Mattia Petrucci and Alessandro Baroni (Colpack Ballan), Jacopo Menegotto (Team Qhubeka), fifth last year, Marco Frigo (Israel Cycling Academy), Samuele Carpene (General Store), Lorenzo Ginestra (Work Service Group), Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Biesse Carrera), Davide De Pretto and Federico Guzzo (Zalf Euromobil Desirée Fior). Among the foreigners, the Slovenian Fran Miholjevic (Cycling Team Friuli), the twins Nicolas and Alexander Vinokourov (Astana Qazaqstan), the Colombian German Gomez (Colombia Tierra de Atletas), the Spanish Fernando Tercero (Eolo-Kometa), the Austrian Florian Lipowitz (Tirol-Ktm), the Dane Andreas Foldager (Biesse Carrera) and the Australian Dylan Hopkins (Ljubljana).

April 3, 2022 (change April 3, 2022 | 09:04)

