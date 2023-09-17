A yellowed, typewritten letter discovered by a Vatican archivist has become the sad witness of Pope Pius XII’s passivity in the face of Nazi horror. It was published this weekend by the Italian newspaper Il Corriere de la Serra and shows that the pontiff, in times of war, knew numerous details about the Nazi extermination of the Jews as early as 1942, which “conflicts with the traditional official position of the Holy See”, which always maintained that the information that existed was “vague and unverified.”

More information

On March 2, 2020, the current Pope Francis ordered the declassification of documents relating to the pontificate of Pius XII (1939 to 1958), over which there was suspicion that he had always maintained a “disturbing silence.” At first, he opened online 40,000 digital files, among which were 2,700 requests for help, between 1939 and 1948, from Jewish families and groups, many of them baptized Catholics. Three years ago, the Secretary for Relations with States, Paul Richard Gallagher, explained that the measure of opening the archives was taken to demonstrate that “in the institution at the service of the Pontiff [Francisco] “We work non-stop to help Jews in a concrete way.”

In this recent context, the clarifying letter has been discovered, which was dated December 14, 1942. It was written by Father Lother Koenig, a Jesuit who participated in the anti-Nazi resistance in Germany. Koenig sent it to Pius XII’s personal secretary in the Vatican, also German Robert Leiber. But the document, after spending years in the Secretariat of State, ended up in the Vatican Archives, where it was found by archivist Giovanni Coco. “The importance of the letter is enormous, a unique case,” Coco explained to the Italian newspaper.

It details that Koenig had confirmed that some 6,000 Poles and Jews were murdered every day in the “SS ovens” in the Belzec camp, near Rava-Ruska, which was then part of Nazi-occupied Poland and It is now integrated into Ukraine. “The novelty and importance of this document derives from a fact: we now have the certainty that the Catholic Church in Germany sent Pius XII exact and detailed news about the crimes that were being perpetrated against the Hebrews,” Coco indicated. “Yeah, [Pío XII] I knew it, and not only from then on.” The text also refers to two other Nazi camps, Auschwitz, the largest extermination center of the Third Reich, and Dachau, and suggests that there were other letters between Koenig and Leiber, but they have disappeared or have not been found.

Defenders of Pius His detractors, on the other hand, categorically state that he “lacked the courage to speak about the information he had despite the pleas of the Allied powers fighting against Germany.”

Suzanne Brown-Fleming, director of International Academic Programs at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, assured Reuters that “the Vatican was taking seriously Pope Francis’ statement that the Church is not afraid of history.” “There is a desire and support for a careful evaluation of the documents from a scientific perspective, whether favorable or unfavorable in what they reveal.”

For his part, David Kertzer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize with The Pope at war, book published in 2022, confirmed that Coco was a “serious and first-rate scholar, who wants to unearth the truth.” Brown-Fleming, Coco and Kertzer will be part of a major conference on Pius and the Holocaust next month at the Pontifical Gregorian, sponsored by Catholic and Jewish organizations, the U.S. State Department and Israeli and American Holocaust research groups.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe