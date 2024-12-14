Ski jumper Pius Paschke has extended his lead in the overall World Cup and is the man of the hour two weeks before the start of the Four Hills Tournament. The 34-year-old Bavarian won the World Cup in Titisee-Neustadt with jumps of 144 and 138 meters. For Paschke it was the fifth individual success in his career. He got four of them this winter. “Pius does Pius things. This is unrivaled and absolutely world class,” said former world-class ski jumper Severin Freund on ZDF.

One day after the confident success in the super team with Olympic champion Andreas Wellinger, Paschke once again confirmed his status as the top favorite for the tour, which begins on December 29th in Oberstdorf. There has not been a German overall winner at the traditional event since January 2002 (Sven Hannawald). His teammates hugged the victorious man in the yellow jersey right in the run-out of the Hochfirst ski jump in Titisee-Neustadt. He himself grinned somewhat embarrassedly at the audience. Behind Paschke, the Swiss Gregor Deschwanden and Daniel Tschofenig from Austria completed the podium in the Black Forest. “Pius is currently flying very well. He knows exactly where he has to go,” said national coach Stefan Horngacher about his currently best and most stable protégé. Wellinger is also gaining momentum towards the first highlight of the season. The 29-year-old jumped 140 and 134 meters in the large hill individual event and took fourth place. Karl Geiger (14th), Markus Eisenbichler (21st), Stephan Leyhe (24th) and Adrian Tittel (30th) also reached the second round. Before the tour, the traditional dress rehearsal in Engelberg, Switzerland, is on the program next weekend.