After the death of the Peruvian actor Diego Bertie, several artists spoke out before the fateful accident; the singer fell from the top of a building, where he lived alone. At his turn, the artist from Piura Elizabeth Berru Aguilar He paid tribute to him through a beautiful portrait, in which Bertie can be seen with his pet.

“Fly high, Diego Bertie, you leave a mark on this world,an artist never dies!”, He indicated through a publication made from his social networks. In the drawing, the actor is seen wearing a purple shirt, glasses next to his brown and white-breasted puppy, accompanied by a smile on his face.

This publication touched the netizens, who fondly remembered his presentations, his participation in different soap operas and other shows.

Ministry of Culture fires actor Diego Bertie with a sense of communication

The Ministry of Culture issued a statement to fire the Peruvian national actor Diego Bertie. In its heartfelt message, the entity recognizes his great artistic career.

“We deeply regret the death of actor and singer Diego Bertie, recognized for his work in film, television and theater. From the Ministry of Culture we express our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.