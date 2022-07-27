After the sensitive death of the leader and director of Armonía 10, Walther Lozadaand posthumous tributes from authorities and colleagues, his remains were transferred to the Jardines Celestiales cemetery, in the midst of a sea of ​​people who accompanied the coffin at all times.

The courtship took place this afternoon July 27th, at approximately 4 p.m. m, where loved ones, colleagues, neighbors and even curious people were present to say goodbye.

The day after his death, which occurred on Monday 25 in the city of Lima, the wake was held in his native Piura, in the district of Veintiséis de Octubre.

Family members were extremely distressed. Photo: Clinton Medina/The Republic

What did Walther Lozada die of?

He died of liver cirrhosis while waiting for a liver and transplant. In the month of July he suffered a relapse that ended up causing his death at the Guillermo Almenara Hospital in the capital.