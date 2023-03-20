Piurana cumbia is once again in mourning, after the death of the percussionist of the musical group Cantaritos de Oro, from the district of Bernal (Piura Region).

Is about Nilton Ayala Amayawho died of a painful illness. His departure has meant a deep regret to the fans of the Bajo Piura musical group. In addition, through social networks, the fans of the orchestra showed their pain.

“Deep regret I feel the departure of my friend Nilton Ayala Amayayou are ahead of us and you are together with other great ones, such as the teacher Don Eddy Ayala and Alfonzin Ayala, three great friends that I managed to meet in Cantaritos de Oro, a lot of strength for the Ayala Pingo family and the other relatives ”, reads a message.

Let’s remember that, last year, fans of Piurana cumbia also suffered the loss of the founder of Armonía 10, Walther Lozada Floriano, who died of a painful illness in the city of Lima. Today, the sons of the Piurano composer launched a new musical group, called Walther and his Orchestra.