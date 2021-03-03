After a long wait, Racing and River will finally play the Argentine Super Cup, which was originally supposed to be played last year but, due to the pandemic and calendar issues, it was postponed until March 2021. The Academy (Superliga champion 18/19) will face Millo (who won the 2019 Argentine Cup) at the opening of the Unique of Santiago del Estero. And that is why, in recent days, different types of tests were carried out in the stadium, some of them quite peculiar …

In September 2020, to determine whether the operation of the Unico Madre de Ciencias audio system was adequate, for example, they played the story of River’s third goal in the final against Boca in Madrid: “And the third goes”, which was recorded by the people who were inside the stadium at that time.

And this Tuesday night they also tested how the lighting was working. For that, they mounted a light show similar to the one that occurred in the previous Super Cup 2018 played in Mendoza, in which River ended up beating Boca 2-0 with goals from Pity Martinez and Scocco.