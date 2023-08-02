The man who massacred 11 people in the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 27, 2018, will pay with his life. He was sentenced to the death penalty. It was the bloodiest anti-Semitic attack in American history.

The killer is called Robert Bower, 46 years old. Even if he was wounded, he would have shouted to the special intervention teams: “All these Jews must die.” He carried an AR-15, the semi-automatic rifle used very often in the bloody massacres of the United States, a Glock pistol and two other weapons on his ankle and side.



(afp)

Bowers, was active on Gab, a popular social media among the ultra-right, his page had been deleted but the archives of his posts had revealed anti-Semitic comments, including the writing “Jews are children of Satan”. In one of his last posts before the shooting, he wrote that the non-profit Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society “likes to bring in invaders to kill our people.”

Robert Bowers in November 5 years ago had appeared in court in a wheelchair and with a conspicuous bandage on his arm for the wounds suffered during the firefight with the police. He had asked for a jury trial and had pleaded not guilty to the 44 counts against him, including murder and racially motivated crime. The prosecution had indeed asked for the death penalty, validated today.

The 12-person federal jury reached a unanimous decision after a two-month trial during which survivors recounted the October 27, 2018 massacre in terrifying detail. The prosecution said the man was intent on killing “as many Jews as possible” and was motivated “by a profound anti-Semitism”. Bowers’ attorneys did not dispute that he committed the attack but tried to reduce his sentence on the grounds that he suffered from mental illness and had a turbulent personal history.