NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins of the Pittsburgh Steelers dies in a car accident. © John Byrum/Icon Sportswire/imago

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was hit by a car. Any help came too late for the Pittsburgh Steelers player.

Pittsburgh – The NFL has reported a sad loss. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this weekend. The NFL player, who spent his college career in the Ohio State University jersey, lived to be just 24 years old. Haskins died in a tragic car accident.

NFL: Car kills Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins in crash in Florida

According to agents Dwayne Haskins told ESPN, the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL quarterback was hit by a car in south Florida, which ended fatally. In the US state, the NFL player was training with the running backs and wide receivers for the upcoming NFL season when he was hit by the car on Saturday morning (April 9).

Nothing further is known about the exact circumstances of the accident.

NFL quarterback Haskins was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders Haskins but never really caught on with the capital’s NFL club. Instead, he joined the Steelers after two turbulent seasons before last season and only signed a new contract with the Steelers in mid-March.

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is shocked

"I'm devastated and I can't put it into words," Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement from the NFL franchise. "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more a great friend to so many."