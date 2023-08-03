Pittsburgh killer: sentenced to death killed 11 people in Synagogue

The perpetrator of the 2018 gun attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue he was sentenced to death by a federal jury. The US media report it. The twelve members of the jury voted unanimously in favor of the death penalty against Robert Bowers. The man was found guilty of carrying out 11 homicides on October 27, 2018 in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, with the aggravating circumstance of an anti-Semitic act. The schizophrenia extenuating factor was not considered by any of the twelve jurors.

Pittsburgh Killer Robert Bowers: His Messages Against Migrants and Jews

It was October 27, 2018, Sabbath day, Sunday eve. Bowers, 46, had been posting supremacist messages on social media for some time. He had called migrants “invaders” and called Jews “enemies of the white race.” That Saturday, before taking action, he wrote, “I can’t sit and watch my people being slaughtered.” And then a greeting and the final sentence: “Be careful, I’m going in”.

Massacre in Pittsburgh, the raid on the Synagogue of the killer

Bowers broke into the Tree of Life synagogue, at its busiest moment, armed with three pistols and an Ar-15, the war rifle infamous for being used in every major American massacre. Members of three congregations died under his blows: Joyce Fienberg, 75; Richard Gottfried, 65; Rose Mallinger, 97; Daniel Stein, 71; Melvin Wax, 87; Irving Younger, 69; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; couple Bernice Simon, 84, and Sylvan Simon, 86, and brothers Cecil Rosenthal, 59 and David Rosenthal, 54. Leaving the synagogue, Bowers had clashed with the police. Back in the building, barricaded on the third floor, he finally gave up. The story of the massacre had already gone around the world.

Pittsburgh massacre, the story of the victims

The stories of the victims had come out within hours. The two Rosenthals were almost always in the synagogue, ready to greet all who arrived for the Sabbath services. Fienberg went there to pray after her husband’s death, while Wax found her a job as a handyman, from driving services to replacing light bulbs. The victims were three women and eight men. Among them, an employee, a teacher, and a dentist who treated people without asking them if they had health coverage. She did it for free. One, Stein, had recently become a grandfather. All lives bloodily wiped out, cut down by the fury of a man who considered the Jews “sons of satan”. In his name, the killer had registered twenty-one weapons, but in his “curriculum” there was only one fine, taken three years earlier. He lived a twenty-five minute drive from the synagogue, where he had been seen several times watching the comings and goings of people, while smoking a cigarette on the opposite sidewalk. A person who lived there told officers he had never seen Bowers exchange a word with anyone. She stood silently watching. One of the central themes of the trial was the defendant’s schizophrenia, a pathology ascertained by a forensic psychiatrist who had spoken with Bowers in a series of meetings, totaling forty hours. The killer had told him about an apocalyptic war that Satan wanted to wage through the Jewish people. As the verdict was read, families of the victims and members of the congregations embraced. An elderly couple shared a kiss, but not everyone is convinced that the death penalty closes the circle.

Killer of the Pittsburgh massacre, we are heading towards the appeal process

Abraham Bonowitz, director of Death Penalty Action, a nonprofit that opposes capital punishment, says Bowers’ death sentence will eventually make him a role model for other killers. “Instead of consigning him to obscurity – he commented to the New York Times – this racist and anti-Semitic terrorist will gain notoriety as a martyr for others who liked what he did”. The appeal of the sentence is almost certain and will lengthen the time of the trial, perhaps for years. “This – adds Bonowitz – will end up reopening the wound and doing it several times”.

