Robert Bowers is back in the news around the world today, including this newspaper. That is precisely what Rabbi Jonathan Perlman wanted to deny him when he wrote to Attorney General William Barr in 2019 asking him to accept his lawyer’s offer to plead guilty in exchange for life in prison. Barr did not accept it and his successor, Merrick Garland, did not either. This is how the second death penalty trial of the Joe Biden government began this Tuesday in Pittsburg (Pennsylvania).

“A lengthy and difficult death penalty trial would be a disaster, with witnesses and lawyers bringing up a horrifying drama and giving this murderer the media attention he doesn’t deserve,” wrote the rabbi of New Light Congregation, one of three. which housed the Pittsburgh synagogue that Bowers shot his way into on October 27, 2018. No one has any doubts that it was him. The defense has admitted it to negotiate his life, although the jury has yet to decide. That’s why the prosecutor has asked the twelve jurors to pay close attention to detail. These are the ones who will decide if it was a hate crime that deserves to be paid with life.

When the police shot him down after killing eleven people and wounding six, including four officers, they asked him why he had done it. «All Jews have to die, they are children of Satan», he answered them. “The Jews are killing our children. They are bringing in immigrants who kill our people and are committing genocide.” Before picking up an AR 15 assault rifle and an entire arsenal, he posted one last post on Gab, the social network most widely used by far-right extremists. In it he criticized the “invading” migrants being helped by the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and ended with: “I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Fuck optics, I’m going in.”

“Well planned”



The defense has alleged schizophrenia, epilepsy and brain deterioration, but the Prosecutor’s Office is determined to get him the death penalty, partly because relatives of nine of the eleven victims have asked them to, and partly because shooting at a police officer is not forgiven. in United States. “At the center of this case is survival,” said the prosecutor on Tuesday at the opening of the trial. “This is about the Pittsburgh Police officers who put their bodies in front of the bullets.”

The jury will hear the testimonies of eleven survivors of the massacre and relatives of the victims, including a 92-year-old grandmother, an 87-year-old accountant and a couple who had been married in the same synagogue 60 years earlier. The 46-year-old man shot his way out of a window and searched room by room for his victims. Some he shot at such close range that the heat from his rifle scorched their skin, the coroner has concluded. He no doubt he looked into their eyes and didn’t waver. “This was a well-planned attack,” the prosecution asserts.

Bowers faces 60 counts in a trial that will last until July and is especially controversial because it comes at the same time that the Biden administration has declared a moratorium on federal executions, after 13 inmates received the death penalty during the first six months of the Senior year Donald Trump.