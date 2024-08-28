Pittsburgh.- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided that Russell Wilson will be their coach.

Coach Mike Tomlin announced Wednesday that Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, will be the starting quarterback after a tussle with Justin Fields. Wilson, 35, went into the game with the advantage, as Tomlin had indicated months earlier, and did little to stop Fields from taking the job from him.

“It was a tough decision, but not tough in a negative way,” Tomlin said. “The decision was tough because of what both of them are capable of doing.” Wilson will be the fourth different Week 1 starter in as many seasons for the Steelers, going from Ben Roethlisberger to Mitch Trubisky to Kenny Pickett and now Wilson, who failed in his two seasons in Denver. He came to Pittsburgh looking to resurrect his career.

“I came here to win. That’s the goal,” Wilson said.

The Steelers overhauled their offense during the offseason, turning things around at quarterback and hiring former Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator. Wilson, who signed a one-year deal on the first day of free agency, will be tasked with boosting the offensive output that has largely been to blame for Pittsburgh failing to win a postseason game in eight years, the longest streak in franchise history since the “Immaculate Reception” in 1972.