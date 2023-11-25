Actor Brad Pitt’s son Pax called his father a world-class asshole

The adopted son of American actors and former spouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Pax Thien, called his father a “world-class asshole.” About it reports Daily Mail.

As the publication clarifies, the post was published three years ago in 2020 in Pax’s private account. The young man was 16 years old at the time and he sarcastically congratulated the actor on Father’s Day. According to Pax, Brad Pitt “has proven time and time again that he is a terrible and despicable person.”

Pax also stated that the actor’s four youngest children tremble with fear in his presence. “Happy Father’s Day to this world class scoundrel!” the post said. The special congratulation was accompanied by a photograph of Pitt receiving the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

How exactly the screenshot of the publication ended up in the DM’s possession is not specified.

It was previously reported that 19-year-old Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt became an artist. He took the pseudonym Embtto and is going to present his work at an art exhibition in Tel Aviv. Jolie-Pitt is reported to be working in mixed media, using digital and traditional formats.