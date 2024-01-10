Pitti, 832 brands present in Florence

It kicks off 105th edition of Pitti Uomo which marks the opening of the season for men's fashion, hosted in Florence until January 12th, also presenting the new theme of the winter shows: “PittiTime”.

With a focus on the Autumn/Winter 2024-25 collections and evolving creativity, guest designers Luca Magliano and Steven Stokey-Daley bring fresh ideas and unique inspirations. Todd Snyder, with his brand, is the protagonist of this edition's Designer Showcase. Pitti Uomo 105 this year records a record attendance, welcoming approximately 832 marksof which the 46% are foreign brands. Among the new features, Neudeutsch stands out, an innovative project on new wave design from Germany, which expands international collaborations.

Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine, underlines the crucial role of Pitti Uomo in the fashion panorama, defining it as an indispensable moment of discussion that positions Florence as a leader in the fashion events sector. “On this front, we are confident a large participation of foreign buyersthe. In a unique and spectacular context, which brings together all the protagonists of the international fashion scene, Pitti Uomo offers the possibility of a unique overview of the new collections and of obtaining useful feedback on the performance of the markets and the main creative scenes,” adds Napoleone.

At the same time, Confindustria Moda estimates indicate moderate but constant growth for Italian men's fashion in 2023, with a 4.9% increase in turnover compared to the previous year. Exports, in particular, recorded an increase of 5.6%, reaching approximately 8.7 billion euros, consolidating its incidence at 73.7% of total turnover. Sales abroad continued to prosper, with an increase both in European Union countries (+7.7%) and outside the EU (+7.6%). Such a positive trend has contributed to an expected increase in trade surplus, with an estimated overall surplus of over 2.8 billion euros for the entire year.

These encouraging data are also reflected in the first nine months of 2023, with an increase in menswear exports of 7.6% (reaching seven billion euros), both within the EU and outside of it. Total sales of men's fashion exceeded the value of four years earlier by 26.1%, signaling constant and solid growth in the sector.

