Pittella: “For Pd-5s we are like Jews to be sent to die”. Then come the apologies

A new political case has erupted in the shadow of elections in Basilicata. In fact, he is causing a vocal discussion on Whatsapp of the former governor and regional councilor of Action Marcello Pittella who yesterday evening communicated to supporters the decision to join the center-right due to the vicissitudes of the progressive coalition. In commenting on the PD statement released after the agreement on Piero Marrese, Pittella let himself go. “Schlein's trusted man says that Azione cannot participate in the centre-left list because Calenda had some less than tender words about the Democratic Party and Conte and above all because he said that Bardi is a good person”, it is a “statement that makes you put your hands in your hair. It saddens me tremendously because it means that there is indeed an action that hurts, that causes death. Do you know when they deported the Jews and had to take them to the gas chambers? Behold, I am a Jew for them who must die“, said Marcello Pittella, pluripotentiary of Azione in Basilicata, in an audio message sent to his followers. “Together with me and Azione – Pittella continued in the audio message sent – now go on“.

The former Lucanian governor then specifies that he “proposed in Chiorazzofor the umpteenth time, to make a deal tonight with me as a candidate for president. He said that the Basilicata (home, ed.) municipality cannot be done without him as a candidate for president. He had been called by us, with me and Calenda – he continued – to make a pact yesterday and he refused to do it because he was waiting for the Democratic Party, that is Speranza Folino and Bubbico. We cannot follow Chiorazzo – he finally explained – and therefore we join the centre-right with all the difficulties involved “and in any case” only for one programmatic reason. Now – concluded Pittella – we only have to, if you agree, work hard, demonstrate that we are strong on the field, determined, determined and that we survive even those who attack our political and institutional life”.

Then came the Pittella's apology: “Days of stress and emotional tension have generated unwarranted and totally unwanted hyperbole in private audio.” “Pwords that I used to represent the way in which, after having governed the Region for the center-left with dignity and honor, we were treated – said the regional councilor of Basilicata di Action -. I am deeply sorry for what happened and I apologize to anyone who may have felt offended.”