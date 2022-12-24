UCAM is urgently looking for a striker and there is a name on the list of preferences. This is Pito Camacho, a 32-year-old attacker from Almería who plays for Ceuta, a team from group 1 of the First Federation. He is an experienced ‘9’ who has played nine games this season with the North African team but in just two he has started for the team led by José Juan Romero.

The Andalusian striker would arrive at La Condomina to make up for the attacking shortcomings of a team where only Chumbi is up to the task, since despite only playing 511 minutes, he has scored 4 goals. Other forwards have been less productive, such as Chuma, who has only scored one goal in 910 minutes, or Salazar, who has also scored just one goal in 718.

Camacho made his debut in Segunda B at Izarra, a team in which he scored 20 goals in two seasons in the third echelon of Spanish football. From the Navarrese team he went to Mirandés, a team with which he scored 8 goals in 34 games in his first year. However, in August 2018, in training, he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that left him a season in dry dock.

At Linense, also in Segunda B, he recovered his best form scoring a total of 15 goals in two seasons before going to Ceuta, a club he helped to promotion last season with 9 goals in 24 games. Pito Camacho, in addition to playing in a team like UCAM, close to home, wants to once again be a decisive footballer.

Diego Iglesias, low



On the other hand, UCAM and Diego Iglesias have reached an agreement to put an end to the contractual relationship that united both parties. The Galician midfielder, who was playing his second campaign in the university ranks, had barely participated in two games this season, adding only 70 minutes of play.