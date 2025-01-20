Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada’s visit to the set of ‘Fiesta’ this past weekend has once again sparked controversy online. The Spanish designer attended the Telecinco program presented by Emma García to present her new book, ‘Todo un plan’, and there she spoke about her professional and personal career, as well as one of the new developments in her life: a new move. The Madrid businesswoman has just moved house and, during her interview, the presenter of the Mediaset program wanted to know if her boyfriend, the lawyer José Manuel Díaz-Patón, will move in with her in this new stage. “He is not going to live with me because the house is super Ágatha, for now, we are going to continue as we are, each one in his house and that way better,” Ruiz de la Prada acknowledged. «I am living like a gypsy because I have no kitchen, no lights, no sink, no sofa. “I’m living in my old house because I don’t have a kitchen because I’ve taken it to my new house,” he then revealed to talk about the conditions he was in now. “I am living like a gypsy because I have no kitchen, no lights, no sink, no sofa” Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada DesignerAn unfortunate comment that has not gone down well on social networks, where many well-known faces, like Lolita, have made this expression ugly. against the gypsy collective. Lola Flores’ daughter has criticized her expression, stating that although she considered the businesswoman “a woman of integrity,” she has seen that she is not: “I am a gypsy and I hold my head very high, I don’t like those comments nor that a presenter like “Emma García let it go,” he said.Pitingo explodes against Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada for a racist comment against gypsiesAnother of the famous people who did not want to remain silent in the face of what he understands as an act of racism on the part of the Well-known designer has been Pitingo, of Cañí origin. The flamenco singer is the son of a gypsy mother and a non-gypsy father and has taken these accusations about the lifestyle of the town to which he belongs very seriously. The singer from Ayamonte has responded harshly to Ágatha’s completely derogatory judgment against him. himself and his family: “You would like to live like many gypsies Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada and have the shame that we have, the values ​​and respect that you do not have,” he began by saying through a published message on your X account (formerly Twitter). “My mother, aunts, grandmother, cousins, nieces… and the vast majority of gypsies live with dignity, with electricity, water, bathrooms, etc…, and woe betide anyone who doesn’t have one,” the creator of the ‘soulería’ said angrily. ‘ in response to this racist comment from the designer. She regrets that Telecinco has not taken action to stop the designer’s racism. Pitingo has also attacked the program ‘Fiesta’ for allowing these types of things to be said on the air and for no one to reprimand her for it: “What a shameful comment, and it “Worse is that no one on the program has called her attention,” he said, visibly upset by the treatment received by the people to which he belongs. For the singer, Ruiz de la Prada’s comment was “a very unfortunate and racist comment” and ha regretted that this type of opinion is allowed to be given on television without taking into account the consequences: “What a shame that in these times they speak like this without knowing us, and the worst thing, that our sons and daughters have to listen to it,” the singer recriminated. blunt about what happened during the interview. «You would like to live like many gypsies, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, and have the shame that we have, the values ​​and respect that you do not have» Pitingo Gypsy singerIn the X’s publication, there are many who have spoken out to reproach the singer for his anger, explaining that it is an expression without malice. Something that has done nothing but anger the Huelva native, who has lived a large part of his life conditioned by being a gypsy: “As children we already experienced some children calling us shitty gypsies at school and I honestly don’t want my son and nephews go through the same thing. I know her and she is a progressive classist who only wants us to sing and dance, and the worst thing is she wants it for free… go ahead and fuck her… », he concluded.

