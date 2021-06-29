Onsi Sawiris was born in August 1930, to a father who works as a lawyer in the city of Sohag. He had a daughter and three sons; Onsi is the last of them all

According to a previous interview of the late businessman, his father asked him to join the Faculty of Agriculture, to take care of 50 agricultural acres that he was able to buy from his savings, especially since two of Onsi’s brothers worked in the legal profession, so one of the sons had to take care of the agricultural land.

Sawiris joined the Faculty of Agriculture, Cairo University, and graduated from it in 1950, and for two years he tried to adapt to life in the countryside, but he could not continue to take care of his father’s land, as he felt that the farmers had more experience than him, so he always said “the land is for those who cultivate it.” .

turning point

The year 1952 marked a crossroads in Sawiris’ life, when he decided to move to a new profession, which is the contracting business. The coincidence came that his father was constructing a new apartment building in the city of Sohag.

Sawiris got to know the contractors and workers in this field, especially the main contractor for Ma’i Yacoub.

Sawiris established a partnership with Yaqoub, called “Lami and Onsi” for contracting, and the first contracting operation won by the new company was the drilling of 18 artesian wells in Upper Egypt, and this step was a turning point in his life, after which he began to love the field of contracting.

The company grew and expanded throughout Egypt, and moved to Cairo, and the pace of Sawiris’ success remained calm and on the rise, until the company was nationalized in 1961, and Sawiris remained in his company for five years, waiting for its status to be settled until the authorities were sure that it could not bear debts.

A new beginning

In the mid-sixties, the late moved to Libya, and for 12 years worked there in the field of contracting. In one of his interviews, he said that he learned many skills from the Libyans, the most important of which is the ability to bargain in purchasing, describing this period as “the most important of all, and as a school in his life.”

Life in Libya was very difficult for Sawiris, as he was there far from his family, as there were no foreign schools in which his three children could study.

With the economic openness during the era of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, Sawiris returned to Egypt in 1977 and began studying the establishment of joint stock companies, and the Orascom General Contracting and Trade Company was established.

The company’s activities expanded, and Orascom Construction Industries became, and its activity expanded in the eighties and nineties, to include tourism, hotels, computer services and mobile phone services, to become the group of the largest Egyptian companies.

social life حياته

In August 1953, Sawiris married Mrs. Yusriya Loza, with whom he had 3 children, Naguib Sawiris, in 1954, the eldest son who received a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Technical Management from the Federal Institute of Technology in Switzerland.

As for the middle son, Samih Sawiris, born in 1956, studied mechanical engineering at the Technical University of Berlin, and Nassef Sawiris, the youngest son, born in 1960, joined the University of Chicago and specialized in economics.

According to Forbes data, the total wealth of the Sawiris family amounts to about 13.8 billion dollars, as the wealth of the youngest son, Nassef, reaches 9.2 billion dollars, while Naguib’s wealth is estimated at 3.1 billion dollars.

Samih’s fortune amounts to $850 million, and the father’s fortune on the day of his death was estimated at $996.3 million, according to Forbes data.