ROmuald Adamek fought for his job for a long time. The Catholic chief physician was fired in 2008 because he wanted to remarry after a divorce. His employer believed that respecting indissoluble marriage vows was a “substantial, lawful and justifiable professional requirement” for an executive in a Catholic hospital. A ten-year legal battle ensued, ending in the European Court of Justice. On November 9, 2018, the latter ruled that it was discrimination if an employer demanded stricter compliance with Catholic legal and moral norms from its Catholic executives than from non-Catholic ones. The St. Vinzenz Hospital in Dusseldorf was apparently indifferent to how often Protestant doctors got married.

In 2020, Romuald Adamek received another notice and changed employers. Even if he gave up in the end: his case and similar disputes have set things in motion on the church job market.

The Catholics had already relaxed their regulations in 2015. A remarriage of a Catholic employee should only have consequences under labor law if it represents a “significant annoyance” for the service community. In early 2022, more than 100,000 non-heterosexual people launched an Out In Church campaign. They wanted to ensure that church kindergartens, clinics or schools no longer interfere in the private lives of their employees. In times when the legislature prescribes that potential interested parties have to be addressed with a “w” for female, an “m” for male and a “d” for diverse in job advertisements, the old requirements of church employers looked quite outdated.

In November 2022, the German Bishops’ Conference announced a modification of its “Basic Order of Church Service”, which regulates rights and obligations at the level of individual labor law. The bishops now placed the responsibility for the church profile and the good reputation of an organization with the employer and no longer with the individual. Whether pastoral advisors or educators live in a gay or lesbian partnership, whether Catholic teachers or doctors want to marry a second time – according to the bishops’ recommendation, this so-called core of private life must be untouchable for Catholic employers in the future. There are still backdoors. For example, the decision has yet to be implemented in diocesan law in the dioceses and archdioceses. You make your own decisions, so there may still be differences depending on the region.