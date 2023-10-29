Two groups of ultras staged a brutal fight near the Benito Villamarín stadium hours before the First Division clash that this Sunday faced Betis and Osasuna in the capital of Seville. As a result of this confrontation, a green and white fan was seriously injured when he was beaten to the ground by several hooded men until he was unconscious.

The events occurred around 10:30 on Reina Mercedes Avenue, on the outskirts of the green-and-white fiefdom, where neighbors recorded how a large group of hooded men prepared sticks, bottles and flares to confront the other group of radicals.

According to the first information, none of the groups wore badges that identified them as followers of these two teams, but the screams of some of them are associated with the most violent fans of the Navarrese team, the well-known Indar Gorri.

Brutal fight between Betis and Osasuna ultras before the start of the match

The events took place near the green and white stadium on Sunday morning, hours before the match.#Seville 🇪🇸📍 pic.twitter.com/hRxquLT0An — 🔱⚜️🔰Predator🔰⚜️🔱 (@predatole) October 29, 2023

After several minutes of brawl, members of the National Police broke up the fight and detained dozens of violent people to identify them. Police sources consider key to their intervention with all the troops that were available this Sunday morning that ABC anticipated the meeting between the unpresentable who continue to rely on football for their outrages.

It is worth remembering that just a month ago the Osasuna ultras already clashed with the most radical followers of Sevilla in Pamplona, ​​where two violent individuals carrying explosive material and sharp objects were arrested.