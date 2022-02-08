Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Pitched battle between fans of Rayo Vallecano and Celta

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2022
in Sports
Celta Vigo

Celta de Vigo fans.

Celta de Vigo fans.

Images of the confrontation that took place over the weekend.

A brace from Brais Méndez feeds the European dream of Celta de Vigo, who this Saturday chained their third consecutive victory in Balaídos against a Vallecano Ray (2-0) who suffered from his numerous rotations, four days before playing a historic Copa del Rey semifinal against Betis.

Celta printed a lot of rhythm at the start of their game. He turned his game towards the bands to exploit the depth of his wings, and that is where he generated his greatest danger, especially with Javi Galán on the left.

A center of his at eleven minutes created problems for Stole Dimitrievski, and Brais Méndez benefited from the poor clearance by the Macedonian goalkeeper to put his team ahead, just when Rayo was with one less player due to Unai López’s injury, who would end up being substituted by Oscar Trejo

A genius from Brais Méndez, finishing off a corner with his heel, ended the suffering of the Galician fans with eight minutes to go.

Rayo is two games away from playing his first Copa del Rey final. He was one step away in the 1981-82 academic year.

Camp battle

The day of the match against Celta there were violent clashes between the radical supporters of each team, in the middle of the street.

The images were captured by some residents of the sector.

SPORTS

