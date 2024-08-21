Parral.- Relatives of the 62-year-old woman killed by a pitbull have granted forgiveness to the animal’s owner, who is taking care of the funeral expenses following the tragic incident.

Those close to the victim assured that there is nothing that can bring Marina Solis Carmona back to life, who last Monday was attacked by this animal that escaped from captivity.

Thomas, as the pitbull is called, is being held in safekeeping because threats have been made against the animal on social media and in person, and people have even tried to kill him.

They said the events were terrible, but they consider it to have been an accident and reiterated that no punishment from the justice system or Thomas’ sacrifice will be able to bring Marina back to them.

Last Monday morning, the pitbull dog that guarded the land where the “Mofles Pacheco” business was located, escaped from captivity and entered the yard of the now deceased to attack her until leaving her dead due to hypovolemic shock in the middle of the street while she tried to escape.