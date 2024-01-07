Mazzano, a pit bull escaping from home, bites three people and attacks three other dogs. History

Animals are man's best friend. Yes, but not always. In Mazzano (Brescia) a pitbull owned by a immigrant is spreading panic among citizens, becoming “a serious security problem“. The latest “incident” concerns the attack on three people and their respective dogs. Bresciaoggi.it And Daniela Cassagoa doctor forced to stay in hospital and undergo a series of surgeries after being mauled by a pit bull.

The victim's story

“The wounds may heal, but it will not be possible to erase the shock of the minutes spent at the mercy of the angry dog: 'I don't know when I'll be able to go back to work'admits Daniela Cassago who among other things carries out activities pet therapy for autistic children. 'I was walking in via Portesi with my two dogs and the dog sitter – he says – when suddenly a pit bull lunged at me, pushed me to the ground and bit my leg. My cocker reacted to defend me and was mauled. Then my dog ​​sitter was attacked, who tried to keep my golden retriever away in the meantime, ready to defend us.”

“After suffering a bite on his foot, the boy kicked the dog's abdomen, who at that point walked away, returning to attack the doctor who remained on the ground in a pool of blood. A third person who was walking with her German shepherd intervened but suffered a throat attack and was injured in the face. But with great courage he lifted the pitbull in the throes of violence, slammed him to the ground to stun him, only at that point did he manage to tie him to a light pole. 'No one other than the owner of the German shepherd helped us – Daniela Cassago underlines bitterly -. Two cars passed. A driver of one of the cars stopped, then continued straight ahead. The dog's owner wasn't there, but her girlfriend stood there watching the whole time, shouting at us that she couldn't do anything, and she finally holed up in the house '”.

For the aggressive dog (yet) no tests

The doctor and the owner of the German shepherd were hospitalized. The dog walker – who did not suffer any serious injuries – took all the dogs to the vet for treatment. “In these hours I returned to the operating room – explains Daniela Cassago -. I will have a crippled leg for life, the Achilles tendon is damaged, and at the moment there is concern that it will get worse. The doctors at the hospital are working to save his functionality. Every time I look at my leg it's a reminder of what happened.” Despite the complaints to the Brescia ATS, the dog was not subjected to tests to evaluate its aggressiveness, he concludes Bresciaoggi.it.

Subscribe to the newsletter

